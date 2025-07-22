HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,676 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 782.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 104,627 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,878,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after acquiring an additional 135,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.7%

KMI opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

