FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Position Trimmed by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 116,950.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $352.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

