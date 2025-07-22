Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX stock opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

