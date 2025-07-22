Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 23.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

