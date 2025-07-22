Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.