Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1,733.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.55.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $763.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $743.99 and its 200 day moving average is $650.97. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

