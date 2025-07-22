Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $481.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,320 shares of company stock valued at $117,592,485. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.93.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

