Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after acquiring an additional 511,699 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 486,396 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,118,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,081,000 after acquiring an additional 381,322 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

