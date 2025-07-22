Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $290.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

