Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.