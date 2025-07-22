Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.723. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7 billion-$24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.1 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genuine Parts stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.