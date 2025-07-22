Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 899 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $272.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.55 and its 200 day moving average is $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.60 and a beta of 0.96.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

