Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPZ. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 873.4% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 576,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 516,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $7,046,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 582,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 307,283 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,652.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 317,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 298,973 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 568.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 268,485 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.