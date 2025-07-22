Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,316,440 shares changing hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.66.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

