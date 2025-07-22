Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Champion Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Champion Industries shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Champion Industries Trading Down 100.0%
Champion Industries Company Profile
Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.
