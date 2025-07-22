Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 15,006 shares trading hands.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.71 million during the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.