Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.19 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.17). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.17), with a volume of 111,861 shares.
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.19.
About Petra Diamonds
Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.
