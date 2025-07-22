Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.20 and traded as high as $95.65. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $95.33, with a volume of 23,001 shares traded.

Bank Hapoalim Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43.

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 19.73%.

Bank Hapoalim Increases Dividend

About Bank Hapoalim

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5386 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim’s previous dividend of $0.27. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.