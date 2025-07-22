Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.90. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 284,804 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Cadiz in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDZI

Cadiz Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 107.34% and a negative net margin of 296.15%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cadiz, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadiz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cadiz by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadiz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cadiz by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.