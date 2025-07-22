Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.03. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 678,190 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
