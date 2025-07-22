Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.03. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 678,190 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

