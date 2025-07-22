MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.56. MacroGenics shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 306,300 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

The stock has a market cap of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

