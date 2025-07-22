Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.83 and traded as low as $7.63. Citizens shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 987 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIZN. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Citizens in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Citizens in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Citizens in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

