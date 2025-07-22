J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 6,541 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 630.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 584.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

