J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,557 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,522 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,970,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,128,000 after acquiring an additional 526,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

WEC opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

