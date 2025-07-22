Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 168.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

