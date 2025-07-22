J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 819.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.18. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.