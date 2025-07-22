J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,005 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

