Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 459.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 79.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 872.2% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.6%

AJG opened at $308.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

