Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 86,700 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,813,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,689 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 967.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,087,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,793,000 after purchasing an additional 985,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

