J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,253 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 86,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

