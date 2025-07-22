iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 507.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $107.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.47.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

