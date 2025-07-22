Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

MSI stock opened at $420.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.17 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

