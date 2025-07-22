Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.24. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $127.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3716 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

