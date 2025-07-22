Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $137,000 Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 873.4% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 576,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 516,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,046,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 582,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 307,283 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,652.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 317,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 298,973 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 568.5% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 268,485 shares during the period.

TPZ stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

