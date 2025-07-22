Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3393 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

