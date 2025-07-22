IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 40,589 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 314.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,589 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Sequent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $899.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

