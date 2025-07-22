Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $3,654,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher D. Payne acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,966,035.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,035. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $7,838,154.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,749,630 shares of company stock worth $221,118,663. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.