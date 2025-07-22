Csenge Advisory Group Sells 432 Shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Heico were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $110,503,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 461,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Heico by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,030,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Heico by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,356 shares of company stock worth $28,706,476. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price objective on Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heico

Heico Stock Performance

HEI opened at $319.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.77. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $328.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Heico Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.