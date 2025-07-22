Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 175.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after purchasing an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,944,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,946,000 after buying an additional 312,871 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:YUM opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

