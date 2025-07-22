Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $7,612,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the first quarter worth about $2,653,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heico by 24.9% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico Price Performance

HEI stock opened at $319.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $328.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.77.

Heico Increases Dividend

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Heico and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heico

In other Heico news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the sale, the director owned 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,356 shares of company stock worth $28,706,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

