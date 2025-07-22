Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,926 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 113.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.4% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYD opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

