Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

