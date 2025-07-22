IFP Advisors Inc Sells 93 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $763.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $743.99 and a 200 day moving average of $650.97. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

