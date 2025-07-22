IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 156,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

