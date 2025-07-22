IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.95.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.