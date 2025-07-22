IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.52 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

