Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

