IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,885,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 105,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.