SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $801.94 million for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.280 EPS.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies
In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $223,820.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 245,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,360. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
