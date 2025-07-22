SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $801.94 million for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.280 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

View Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $223,820.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 245,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,360. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

