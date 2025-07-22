Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cigna Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

